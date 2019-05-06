One in four Americans suffers from arthritis, walkers in Cleveland hope to find a cure

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The number one cause of disability in the United States may surprise you.
It's arthritis, and it affects more than 50 million Americans.
One in four Americans suffer from Arthritis and about 2.6 million people here in Ohio suffer from the condition.
Sunday morning hundreds of people gathered for the Walk to Cure Arthritis in downtown Cleveland.
A blanket of fog didn't keep the walkers away.
Each step they took was in support of finding a cure for arthritis.
“We have a son that was diagnosed three years ago with JA,” said Derrick Hochstetler from Wadsworth.
Derrick and his wife Ella walked for their 14-year-old son Ian, who has juvenile arthritis.
“You know it was life changing. A lot of things we do differently now, we look at diet and things that we eat, exercise, swimming is really good, low impact on the joints,” he said.
Every day can be a struggle, but Ian is not just living with it, he's taking on new challenges like dock jumping with his dog Tyson.
“That is the key, learning to live with it, have a normal life, manage the pain on a daily basis. Just don't let it slow you down, that's the key,” Hochstetler said.
Support from the Arthritis Foundation helps families like his get through the tough times.
The foundation says its goal is to create a world where people don't have to struggle to button their shirt, tie their shoe or play with their child or friends.
Dave Rapini walked for his friend Carly Snider.
She was diagnosed with Juvenile Arthritis at 16.
“We know she's in pain a lot, but she doesn't show it. So she does a lot of activities with us and fights through. It's really impressive to be strong like that,” Rapini said.
Showing support for their family and friends is the best thing they can do.
“It's very frustrating for the rest of us, there's nothing really you can do for them except these charity walks to try to make that progress forward. So I think it's really important to participate,” he said.
Jamie Sullivan and Harry Boomer from 19News emceed Sunday’s Walk to Cure Arthritis.
Jamie’s sister Lindsay Montague was at the walk on Sunday.
Their other sister has rheumatoid arthritis.
She hopes walks like this will help find a cure.
“That’s really something we hope for. Yeah, we look forward to that hopefully being a result, finding a cure,” Montague said.
