OSHP: Infant killed, 11 others hospitalized during 2-car crash in Richland County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated a serious fatal crash that occurred north of Mansfield on Sunday.
Troopers responded to the crash scene on State Route 96 at Ganges Five Points Road just before 1:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Officials say the driver of a 2005 Ford F-350 truck failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a 2010 Dodge Caravan.
The 24-year-old male driver of the Ford truck and three juvenile passengers were transported to Mansfield Ohio Health Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crash investigators say multiple passengers were ejected from the Dodge van when it overturned.
An infant in the van was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver, a 34-year-old Shelby woman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two additional adult passengers and three juveniles passengers from the van were taken to Mansfield Ohio Health Hospital in serious condition. Another juvenile passenger was flown to a nearby children’s hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is not known at this time if alcohol or drug use are factors in the crash.
Several occupants in both vehicles were not wearing seatbelts, the OSHP said.
