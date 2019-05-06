Painesville community mourning the loss of police lieutenant

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Painesville Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Marc A. Wagner, who died on Sunday to an apparent suicide.
“Lt. Wagner was an integral part of so many things we do, and in so many areas, it is hard to overstate the impact his loss will have on this department,” said Painesville Police Chief Dan J. Waterman.
Wagner was a 12-year veteran of the Painesville Police Department.
He most recently worked as the Officer in Charge of the afternoon shift and served as the head of the Painesville police’s range program. Police say Wagner was the supervisor of the department’s K-9 program.
Wagner leaves behind a wife and two children.
The Painesville Police Department is dealing with a separate tragedy after having just laid retired Officer John Tyukody to rest, who died from a sudden heart attack.
The apparent suicide is a case being investigated by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.
If you or anyone you know is dealing with depression, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 for help.
