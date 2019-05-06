Rittman police investigating attempted kidnapping of a 7-month-old child

RITTMAN, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after someone apparently tried to kidnap a 7-month-old baby from his own home.
According to the police report, this happened around 1 p.m. on May 4 at the baby’s home on North 4th Street.
The mom and dad told police the baby was sleeping in his car seat on the couch in the living room.
The dad, who works nights, was taking a nap and the mom was taking a quick shower, according to officials.
When the mom got out of the shower, she told police the baby was gone.
She called police and other family members immediately and both arrived at the house minutes later.
Rittman police said the grandfather found the baby, still strapped in the car seat, in the basement on the dirt floor by the open back door.
The baby was not injured.
Officers said this remains an active investigation and there are no suspects at this time.
