Shaker Heights police searching for man wanted in connection to several apartment burglaries in the city

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - The Shaker Heights Police Department has issued a warrant for a man wanted in connection to several apartment burglaries in the city.
Shaker Heights police identified the man as 39-year-old Cassius Goff, who is 6′5″ tall and weighs 196 pounds.
Goff is wanted by several other law enforcement agencies, according to Shaker Heights police.
Call Sergeant Grispino at (216) 491-2557 if you know where Goff may be.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
