Stark County deputies searching for missing endangered 93-year-old man and 87-year-old woman

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two Canton seniors that drove away from their home on Second Street SE at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and did not return.
The Stark County Sheriff said the first senior is 93-year-old John Hayward Lanham.
He is described as 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
Lanham was reportedly last seen wearing a red, orange and gray flannel shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a dark blue baseball hat with a red brim and a silver watch.
The sheriff said he has a heart condition and did not bring his medications with him.
The Stark County Sheriff said the second senior is 87-year-old Anna Mae Schneeberger.
She is described as 4′10″ tall, 140 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
Schneeberger was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue pants with white stripes and black shoes.
The sheriff said she suffers from dementia and a heart condition, and does not have her medications on her either.
According to the sheriff, the seniors drove away in a grey 2016 Jeep Patriot with OH plate number FMX5666.
Call 911 if you see the adults or the Jeep. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
The Ohio Attorney General shared this photo of Lanham:
The Ohio Attorney General did not have a photo of Schneeberger, nor a photo of the involved Jeep.
However, this is the same make, model, and color of the Jeep they drove away in:
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.