Stark County deputies searching for missing endangered 93-year-old man and 87-year-old woman
By Rachel Vadaj | May 5, 2019 at 9:24 PM EDT - Updated May 5 at 9:28 PM

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two Canton seniors that drove away from their home on Second Street SE at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and did not return.

The Stark County Sheriff said the first senior is 93-year-old John Hayward Lanham.

He is described as 5′9″ tall, 145 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Lanham was reportedly last seen wearing a red, orange and gray flannel shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a dark blue baseball hat with a red brim and a silver watch.

The sheriff said he has a heart condition and did not bring his medications with him.

The Stark County Sheriff said the second senior is 87-year-old Anna Mae Schneeberger.

She is described as 4′10″ tall, 140 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Schneeberger was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue pants with white stripes and black shoes.

The sheriff said she suffers from dementia and a heart condition, and does not have her medications on her either.

According to the sheriff, the seniors drove away in a grey 2016 Jeep Patriot with OH plate number FMX5666.

Call 911 if you see the adults or the Jeep. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

The Ohio Attorney General shared this photo of Lanham:

John Hayward Lanham (Source: Stark County Sheriff)
John Hayward Lanham (Source: Stark County Sheriff)

The Ohio Attorney General did not have a photo of Schneeberger, nor a photo of the involved Jeep.

However, this is the same make, model, and color of the Jeep they drove away in:

(Source: Ohio Attorney General)
(Source: Ohio Attorney General)

