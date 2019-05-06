Sunny Side Up: Parma to vote on pitbull ban Tuesday

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing the city of Parma’s upcoming vote on pitbulls.
A number of biting incidents have occurred in Northeast Ohio raising concern for a number of residents.
Parma City Council members voted on a resolution in February to allow residents to decide on a pit bull ban.
The voting will take place Tuesday, May 7
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.