Cleveland Police: Suspected drunken driver captured after fleeing crash that killed pedestrian

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man died at University Hospitals early Monday morning following a hit-and-run crash that unfolded in the 10000 block of Kinsman Road.
According to Cleveland Police, the victim was involved in a prior accident and was inspecting the damage of his Jeep Compass.
Suddenly a Dodge Ram smashed into the Jeep, which sent the parked SUV careening into the victim, police say.
The violent impact sent both the truck and the Jeep into a nearby yard.
The suspect, Ross Scott, 37, abruptly walked away from the crash and was arrested by police at East 104 Street and Kinsman Road.
Police suspect Scott was drunk at the time of the deadly crash.
