‘We want them to go home to their families’: Safety expert sounds off after second officer struck in Bratenahl (video)

BRATENAHL, OH (WOIO) - Another Bratenahl officer is recovering after being hit while on Interstate 90.
Reports show that officer Timothy O’Haire was struck from behind by 27-year-old Natisha Carter while making a routine traffic stop Saturday morning around 4 a.m.
Police say alcohol was a factor.
This happened just weeks after a different Bratenahl officer was hit on the same stretch of the interstate by an intoxicated driver.
“People are texting, and reading their emails, and whatever while they’re driving. They’re not paying attention to the road in front of them,” said Chris Haire, owner of North Coast Emergency Services.
Haire is called out to the scene every time a first responder is involved in one of these situations. He says he’s tired of seeing the same thing over and over again.
"You're killing people. You're injuring people These policemen and firemen, and paramedics and tow drivers, they have families. We want them to go home to their families," Haire added.
Carter has been arrested and charged with an OVI.
