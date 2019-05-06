Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets are coming back to the Cleveland area

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You can thank Twitter for convincing Wendy’s to bring back their spicy chicken nuggets to Cleveland and the rest of the country.
The popular item was wiped from Wendy’s menus in the Cleveland area in 2017. The nuggets were only available in select U.S. cities since then.
It only took 2 million likes on a tweet from Wendy’s to bring them back.
It all started on Saturday when Chance the Rapper took to Twitter, praying that the fast-food chain brings back the spicy chicken nuggets.
Wendy’s responded by saying they have approval to put them back on the nationwide menu if their tweet could get 2 million likes. As of early Monday afternoon, more than 2.1 million Twitter accounts have liked it.
There is no word on when the spicy chicken nuggets will officially make it back to the Wendy’s menu.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.