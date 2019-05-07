Anderson chases Bauer after tweet; ChiSox rout Indians 9-1

Chicago had three hits in four at-bats in the fifth but scored just one run. Moncada doubled with runners at the corners, and García was thrown out at the plate without a slide, with right fielder Tyler Naquin making the throw to Francisco Lindor, who threw to catcher Roberto Pérez. One batter later, Moncada was doubled off second when he thought the inning had ended on José Abreu's foulout.