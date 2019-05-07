Browns add 3

Browns VP of player personnel, Alonzo Highsmith was a running back for Miami from 1983-86. In Miami’s record books, Highsmith ranks second in rushing yards, fifth in all-purpose yards, tied for first in career touchdowns and tied for second in 100-yard rushing games. He was also inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. The Hurricanes legend spends some time each year looking for prosepects in Miami to add to the Browns roster.