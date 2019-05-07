Browns add 3

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three undrafted free agents were signed by the Cleveland Browns on Monday morning following the conclusion of this weekend's rookie minicamp.
The newly added players are LB Willie Harvey, CB Jhavonte Dean, RB Trayone Gray.
Harvey, a 5-11, 230 pound linebacker out of Iowa State, played in 49 games with the Cyclones. He racked up 289 tackles, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and returned an interception for a touchdown for the Cyclones. Harvey finished his college career at eighth on the all-time sack list for Iowa State, received honorable mention All-Big 12 three years in a row and also played in the 2019 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Dean, a 6-1, 185 pound cornerback, played in 25 games over two years for the Miami Hurricanes. He recorded 28 tackles and three interceptions. Prior to his time at Miami, Dean spent two seasons at Binn College before transferring.
Gray, a 6-1, 233 pound running back, played in 29 games over four years with the Miami Hurricanes. Gray carried the ball 60 times for a total of 294 yards and five touchdowns.
Dean and Gray become the seventh and eighth Miami products on the Browns roster. They join DE Olivier Vernon, TE David Njoku, DE Chad Thomas, RB Duke Johnson Jr, LB Ray-Ray Armstrong and S Sheldrick Redwine, a 4th round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Browns VP of player personnel, Alonzo Highsmith was a running back for Miami from 1983-86. In Miami’s record books, Highsmith ranks second in rushing yards, fifth in all-purpose yards, tied for first in career touchdowns and tied for second in 100-yard rushing games. He was also inducted into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. The Hurricanes legend spends some time each year looking for prosepects in Miami to add to the Browns roster.
In addition to the three signings, the Browns waived LB Xavier Woodson-Luster, CB Ashton Lampkin and RB Darrin Hall.
