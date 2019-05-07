Cleveland police need help identifying ‘person of interest’ in the murder of a 29-year-old woman

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police have released a photo of a person they said is a “person of interest, not a suspect” in the murder of a 29-year-old woman.
Tierra East was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Convenient Food Mart at 18121 Euclid Ave. around 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 9, 2018.
A second woman, April Glen, 23, was also shot, but survived.
Cleveland police said East and Glen and other family members were standing in the store parking when a red Dodge Dart drove by and someone in the car began firing.
According to witnesses, after the shooting the driver of the Dodge Dart continued eastbound on Euclid Avenue.
Officers said the unidentified male in the picture is possibly the owner of the Dodge Dart.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided via Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.