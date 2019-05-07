Cleveland police need public’s help to solve March murder on Colgate Avenue

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police released a surveillance picture Tuesday of a “person of interest” from a March murder on Colgate Avenue.
According to Cleveland police, Kenneth Jones, 55, was found dead on the sidewalk at 7222 Colgate around 3:30 a.m. on March 27.
EMS transported Jones to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died.
Police said 7222 Colgate is vacant home, but nearby residents heard gunfire and called 911.
Officers are hoping someone can help them identify the person in the surveillance picture.
If you have information, please contact investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
