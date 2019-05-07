Sunny Side Up: Everything you need to know about Ohio election day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohioans are headed to the polls Tuesday, May 7 to vote on a number of issues important in their communities.
The polls will be open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Among the topics for voters are school tax levies and the race for mayor in Akron.
Residents in Parma will vote on Issue 10, to potentially rid of a pitbull ban.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State, here are the requirements needed to vote today:
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
- A military identification
- A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed
- An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
- An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address
A provisional ballot is also available for anyone without the above forms of identification.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.