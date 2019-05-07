Kraft will pay moms up to $100 to cover babysitting costs on Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s an offer that sounds too good to be true, but Kraft says they will pay for babysitting costs this upcoming Mother’s Day.
Kraft announced Tuesday that the company will flip the bill for up to $100 per household in childcare costs.
For reimbursement, it’s simple. According to Kraft’s website, parents need to provide a receipt showing the amount they paid for babysitting.
“Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate Mom in all of her greatness, but we know the holiday doesn’t stop the challenges of motherhood – temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters,” said Sergio Eleuterio, Head of Marketing for Kraft. “With Kraft “Mother’s Day Away” we are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves.”
The offer ends just before midnight on May 19 or until funds run out. Payouts will be capped at $50,000.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.