Lake Erie is at record high levels right now and could cause ’catastrophic’ erosion problems

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is keeping a close watch on the record high water levels on Lake Erie.
The lake is currently more than 2 feet above the average for this time of year.
“The May 3, 2019, water level was 1 inch above the record highest average level for May, which occurred in 1986,” an ODNR spokesman said.
For years, ODNR has been working with property owners trying to stop major erosion along the 312 miles of coastline in the state.
With water levels higher than ever before the chance for more shoreline to wash away is a real possibility.
“The low lying coastal areas, particularly along the western basin shoreline, will be more subject to flooding and inundation,” the spokesman said.
“Along the entire shoreline, the combination of high waters and waves, particularly during severe storm events, can result in increased or catastrophic erosion along the shoreline.”
During severe weather, or even high wind days, the water level gets pushed even higher along the coast in a weather event called a seiche, which can be even more destructive.
To help, ODNR has two programs for property owners:
- We provide free on-site Technical Assistance to owners of property along Lake Erie by ODNR coastal engineers. We can provide recommendations for erosion mitigation and best management practices to prevent or slow coastal erosion. Call the ODNR Office of Coastal Management at 419-626-7980 to speak with a Coastal Engineer.
- We have instituted a Temporary Shore Structure Permit Program, which is available to coastal property owners to protect their property from catastrophic erosion. The permits allow coastal property owners to install emergency shore protection to protect their property from additional erosion-related damage. Permits are free of charge and are typically issued within a week.
