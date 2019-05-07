Lakewood bar ordered by Cuyahoga County Board of Health to stop serving drink with tampon applicator

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health officials have told a bar to stop serving a drink with a tampon applicator topper.
A sanitarian went to Yuzu Monday after getting a number of complaints on the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s Facebook and webpage.
Health officials said the bar has agreed to stop serving the drink, but will still let customers make donations to Cleveland’s Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center.
The Lakewood bar faced backlash when it featured the new drink they called, “Even Can’t Literally” cocktail.
The drink is a crushed berry margarita, but it is garnished with a tampon applicator.
The featured drink may be visually unappealing, but $1 of each purchase was being donated to women’s shelters in the Cleveland area, according to the bar’s Facebook post.
When the Facebook post first appeared commenters said the post was degrading to females.
“Round of applause Yuzu! I didnt think it was possible, but you guys took a charitable cause for women and still managed to degrade female bodily functions and mock female vernacular with the drink name” Facebook user - Danielle Koval
“You know you could have just donated those tampons to the women’s shelter, right? Where they need tampons? Okay, cool. Just making sure.” Facebook user - BJ Colangelo
Others are defended the drink:
“Not only am I not offended, I actually find this funny, and I think it’s great you guys are raising money and donating tampons. All the women complaining about the plastic applicator are the same ones that complain about not getting a straw at the bar... if you’re offended by this then you’re way too easily offended you should probably stay off the internet and definitely don’t go to bars you won’t believe what they talk about in those places” - Facebook user Molly McSweeney
“I think it’s funny” - Facebook user Carmen Herrera
Yuzu made headlines in February after other social media posts, described as “vile” and “tasteless,” that could be interpreted as targeting drug addicts.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.