Lindor leads All-Star Ambassadors

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The last time the Major League All-Star Game was held in Cleveland, 22 years ago, Sandy Alomar Jr. was the hero, named the game’s MVP after belting a game-changing two-run homer in the 7th inning. So it was only fitting that the former Indians catcher was named as an ambassador for the game, along with his former teammate and recent Hall of Fame inductee Jim Thome, and 3-time Indians All-Star Francisco Lindor.