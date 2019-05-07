Man who escaped from psychiatric ward at Cleveland hospital back in custody

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A man who escaped a Cleveland hospital’s psychiatric ward early Tuesday morning, was taken back into custody several hours later.
Yancy Davis left the St. Vincent Charity Hospital’s psych ward just before midnight on Monday, according to the Cleveland Police Department.
A nurse told police that Davis pushed a person through a doorway and managed to flee to the nearest exit.
Davis, 29, was arrested by RTA police around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Police said Davis suffers from mental health issues.
