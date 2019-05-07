Mansfield police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man with warrant for felonious assault shooting

MANSFIELD, OH (WOIO - The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a shooting that injured one man.
According to police, officers responded to the 90 block of West 2nd Street for a shooting at 10:52 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived on scene, police said they discovered the 41-year-old man a short distance away suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police said he was transported to a local hospital.
According to police, the suspect fled prior to officer arrival in a dark, possibly black, newer sedan.
Major Crimes Detectives reportedly responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.
Detectives identified 28-year-old Lakeeron A. Lane as a suspect and issued a felonious assault warrant for his arrest.
According to the report, police believe Lane is armed and is considered dangerous.
Call police if you see Lane.
Anyone that has additional information on this incident is urged to call Det. Richard Clapp at (419) 755-9470 or Lt. Rob Skropits at (419) 755-9755.
