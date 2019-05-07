Euclid woman reunited with support dog after emotional 2-month separation

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Two months ago, we brought you the story of a missing emotional support animal.
Peanut, the three-year-old Yorkie, had disappeared from his Euclid home in early February.
His owner, Ashley Youngblood, was desperate to get him back.
Today, the two are reunited.
It all happened after a 19 News viewer called Youngblood to tell her she had seen the story and believed the dog her boyfriend had recently rescued might be Peanut.
"I told her I would have to see," said Youngblood, who said she was initially cautious, worried her hopes would be dashed if the dog did not turn out to be Peanut.
She didn’t have to worry. A few days later, she met the caller and got a good look at the dog she thought might be Peanut.
"He walked up to me very casually, like he was on vacation," said Youngblood. "I knew it was him, I picked him up, I cried, and I just hugged her."
Peanut is a registered emotional support animal who helps Youngblood manage anxiety. As a nurse, Youngblood has also taken to Peanut to work in the past, to help patients cope with anxiety.
"They just like to see him coming," she said.
Youngblood was offering a reward for Peanut's safe return, but said the woman who called her did not want to accept any money.
While Youngblood still doesn’t know what happened in early February that lead Peanut to go missing, she’s just happy he’s finally home.
“It’s just perfect,” she said. “What more can you ask for?”
