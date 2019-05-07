New Philadelphia police make major drug bust after traffic stop

New Philadelphia police make major drug bust after traffic stop
(Source: New Philadelphia police)
By Julia Tullos | May 7, 2019 at 11:38 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 12:02 PM

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH (WOIO) - Police said charges are pending against a driver found with a large amount of drugs.

New Philadelphia police pulled over the driver, whose name is not being released, for multiple traffic violations.

K-9 Pete was brought to the scene and sniffed out the drugs, police said.

New Philadelphia police said they then found 47.95 grams of crack cocaine, 33.51 grams cocaine, 29.2 grams methamphetamine, 20-98 grams synthetic fentanyl and 7.51 grams marijuana.

New Philadelphia police find crack cocaine, cocaine, meth, synthetic fentanyl and marijuana during a traffic stop.
New Philadelphia police find crack cocaine, cocaine, meth, synthetic fentanyl and marijuana during a traffic stop.

The prosecutor’s office is now reviewing the case.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.