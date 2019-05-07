19 Investigates: Sex offenders hiding in plain sight

AKRON, OH (WOIO) – There are nearly 200 Ohio sex offenders who are missing and wanted by police.
With summer right around the corner, cops are working overtime to find them.
19 News got the chance to see how deputies track down wanted sex offenders and how they’re working to keep you safe.
“When you don't know where they're at, to me, that's priority,” a deputy said.
Tune in to 19 News tonight at 11 to see what you can do to protect your family and if sex offender registries really work.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.