Northeast Ohio weather: A bit warmer for Wednesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - High pressure will build over the Great Lakes region through Wednesday. Low pressure over the southern Plains will move northeast on Thursday through the Great Lakes and into Canada by Friday. High pressure returns to the region for the upcoming weekend.
Weather Alert:
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Despite the cloud cover and chilly temperatures, I do have a bit of good news for you. We have essentially removed rain chances for today, tonight, and tomorrow. While we can’t rule out a stray or passing rain shower, most of us will be rain-free until Thursday.
Temperature-wise, we’ll be falling into the mid 40s by dawn tomorrow. Brr!
Wednesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures. We should be able to creep into the low to mid 60s in Cleveland. A few spots along the immediate lakeshore will only get into the mid and upper 50s.
South of Cleveland, we’re forecasting widespread low to mid 70s.
Warm and Stormy Thursday:
A bigger, more impressive area of low pressure will move into the Great Lakes region on Thursday, as I mentioned above. Out ahead of it, temperatures will surge back into the low to mid 70s. Woohoo! It wouldn’t surprise me if a few spots got into the upper 70s.
Unfortunately, that warm-up will come with chances for showers and storms, mainly from lunchtime through the evening.
The chance of severe weather on Thursday has decreased, however, the evening commute will be wet, which could certainly pose problems for drivers.
Weekend Outlook:
Cooler air will move in after Thursday’s storms.
Friday’s high: 57°
Saturday’s high: 60°
Sunday’s high: 62°
At this time, Saturday is looking dry. Shower chances will return for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
