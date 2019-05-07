Northeast Ohio Weather: Much cooler today, especially along the lake shore

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A cold front continues to push through the area this morning. The wind will be out of the north and that will mean a dramatic temperature change along the lake shore. I only have temperatures in the low to mid 50s in the lake breeze zone. You will still be well in the 60s in the Canton area. More clouds than sun today. There is a risk of a few showers east of Cleveland this morning, but most of us will stay dry today. All is quiet tonight. This same front will start to move back at us as a warm front tomorrow.