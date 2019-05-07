Ohio police charge woman with assaulting alleged home invasion suspects

WARREN, OH (WOIO) - A female has been charged with assaulting two women who, police say, broke into a Warren-area home and began attacking her and her boyfriend. The two alleged home invasion suspects are facing burglary charges.
Officers from the Warren Police Department responded to the home for reports of a disturbance just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning and encountered 23-year-old Tahira Newsome, of Erie, Pa., in the driveway.
Newsome told officers that she was sleeping in bed with her boyfriend when two women, later identified by Warren police as 21-year-old Taylor Phifer and 24-year-old Shampaine Phifer, entered the house after banging at the backdoor. Both Taylor and Shampaine reside in Youngstown.
The two women pushed the 30-year-old male resident out of the way when he met them at the doorway to prevent them from entering without permission, according to Warren police. Despite his orders to leave, the two women are accused of running to the bedroom where Newsome was located and attacking her.
According to police, Newsome told the investigating officers that she attempted to use pepper spray on the alleged attackers. She then ran to the kitchen to grab a knife and started swinging it around because she felt cornered when the two alleged home invasion suspects followed, Newsome told police.
Newsome was eventually able to exit the house and run outside, where she stayed until law enforcement arrived.
The two women allegedly stayed inside and continued to assault the male victim. Police learned later that the man was in a previous relationship with Shampaine.
Police took Newsome into custody for felonious assault. The knife she used on the alleged home invasion suspects was recovered for evidence. Blood was found on a blanket and in the bedroom, according to police.
Newsome pleaded not guilty at her initial court appearance Monday. The judge set bond at $100,000.
Both Shampaine and Taylor Phifer were arrested for aggravated burglary. Paramedics took the two women to an area hospital for treatment to “severe lacerations,” as described in the police report. They were later transported to the Trumbull County Jail.
Shampaine is being held on a $100,000 bond after pleading not guilty at her arraignment on Monday. Court information for Taylor is not available at this time because she was not brought to the jail from the hospital until late Tuesday morning.
Warren police investigators were scheduled to meet with the prosecutor to discuss the charges.
