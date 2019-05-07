Parma residents to vote on longstanding pitbull ban

“Shall Section 618.09 (c) of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Parma, which prohibits, within the City, the owning, harboring, or keeping of a pit bull dog, defined by Section 618.01 (z) to include the American Pit Bull Terrier, as recognized by the United Kennel Club, and the American Staffordshire Terrier, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the Bull Terrier, as recognized by the American Kennel Club, and any mixed breed of dog which contains as an element of its breeding any of the breeds described, be repealed?”