Parma residents to vote on longstanding pitbull ban

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - On Tuesday, May 7, Parma residents will vote on the current pitbull ban.
The longstanding law has been in place for more than 30 years.
“Shall Section 618.09 (c) of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Parma, which prohibits, within the City, the owning, harboring, or keeping of a pit bull dog, defined by Section 618.01 (z) to include the American Pit Bull Terrier, as recognized by the United Kennel Club, and the American Staffordshire Terrier, the Staffordshire Bull Terrier and the Bull Terrier, as recognized by the American Kennel Club, and any mixed breed of dog which contains as an element of its breeding any of the breeds described, be repealed?”
Since then, a number of biting incidents have occurred in Northeast Ohio raising concern for a number of residents.
Parma City Council members voted on a resolution in February to allow residents to decide on a pit bull ban.
It is Issue 10 on the ballot.
Voting yes on Issue 10 gets rid of the ban, while voting no keeps it in place.
Similar bans have fallen in other communities. Last year Lakewood dumped theirs, making dog owners in the area responsible for the actions of their pet.
Garfield Heights also put their ban to rest earlier this year.
