Police searching for man who escaped from psychiatric ward at Cleveland hospital

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who left a Cleveland hospital’s psychiatric ward early Tuesday morning.
Yancy Davis left the St. Vincent Charity Hospital’s psych ward just before midnight on Monday, according to the Cleveland Police Department. A nurse told police that Davis pushed a person through a doorway and managed to flee to the nearest exit.
Davis, a 29-year-old African-American man, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 216 pounds, and has a beard.
Police say Davis, who suffers from mental health issues, was wearing blue pants and a blue hospital gown when he left.
Anyone with information regarding Davis’ location should contact the Cleveland Police Department immediately.
