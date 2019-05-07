Police searching for man who escaped from psychiatric ward at Cleveland hospital

Yancy Davis (Source: Cleveland police)
By Chris Anderson | May 7, 2019 at 11:06 AM EDT - Updated May 7 at 11:12 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a man who left a Cleveland hospital’s psychiatric ward early Tuesday morning.

Yancy Davis left the St. Vincent Charity Hospital’s psych ward just before midnight on Monday, according to the Cleveland Police Department. A nurse told police that Davis pushed a person through a doorway and managed to flee to the nearest exit.

Davis, a 29-year-old African-American man, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 216 pounds, and has a beard.

Police say Davis, who suffers from mental health issues, was wearing blue pants and a blue hospital gown when he left.

Anyone with information regarding Davis’ location should contact the Cleveland Police Department immediately.

