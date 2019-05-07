Popular Irish festival canceled in Northeast Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (WOIO) - The Riverfront Irish Festival in Cuyahoga Falls used their Facebook page to announce the annual event has been cancelled.
On February 24 the group posted, “we are looking forward to seeing everyone on June, 7th 8th, and 9th!”
This year would have been the 26th year for the three day event.
Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters confirmed that the 2019 Riverfront Irish Festival Committee had voted unanimously to cancel the June event due to what the committee called “several unforeseen circumstances.”
“Though the Riverfront Irish Festival was not operated by the city, they provided many years of great fun and entertainment to both residents and visitors,” Mayor Walters said in a statement.
Walters called the decision “disappointing,” but thanks the group for keeping the event in Cuyahoga Falls as long as they did.
Dale Gramley with the committee cited external and financial concerns for this year’s decision.
“It was a tough decision to make,” Gramley said. “We were extremely disappointed.”
Gramley told 19 News there had been some difficulty contacting vendors and securing entertainment who had made other commitments.
“It takes a ton of upfront money,” Gramley said.
The committee has left the door open for next year.
“We will make every attempt to come back in 2020,” Gramley said.
“We hate to disappoint the community,” Gramley said. “It was something we had to do.”
The Mayor’s statement did say, "The independently run Festa Italiana and Oktoberfest will continue as scheduled, as will the city-sponsored Falls Downtown Fridays concert series events.
