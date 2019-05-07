From prisoner to empowered young woman, the courageous story of Gina DeJesus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - All eyes were on Cleveland in 2013 when Amanda Berry, Michelle Knight and Gina DeJesus were found alive, after being held captive by Ariel Castro for years on Seymour Avenue.
Berry broke loose from Castro’s homemade prison, and ran into the arms of neighbor Charles Ramsey.
On Monday, 19 News spoke to DeJesus one-on-one, exactly six years after the trio was freed.
Her story is as harrowing as it is courageous.
Watch the full interview here:
