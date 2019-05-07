Residents spar over stolen Cleveland dog--or was it rescued?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “She just ran out for a second. I mean, she’s a little Jack Russell. You can’t even keep up with em.” is how Steve Cantrell describes Baby Girl, the 1-year-old dog who belongs to him and his girlfriend.
Baby Girl was missing for more than a week, and despite having a collar with contact information, there was no sign of her.
After getting a tip about a woman in a white truck, Cantrell reviewed video from a security camera.
19 News found the truck and owner as it canvassed the streets off Broadway Avenue, so we pulled alongside and asked: “You looking for dogs?” Margaret Tremble answered, “Yeah, I’m looking for two that I had. Somebody stole.”
Tremble first took us to her home to talk, then to the home where we could find Steve. It was a contentious meeting. “That dog run out up and down the road almost got killed so many times. He’s a witness. I have other witnesses.” said Tremble to Cantrell. “Yeah, I don’t know about all that.” he replied.
