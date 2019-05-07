Shootings, car crashes, drownings and accidents: 106 officers died across US in 2018

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohioans are remembering fallen officers from our state during police week.
One hundred and six law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty across the nation last year.
That’s an increase from 2017 when 94 officers died, according to a report just released by the FBI.
Four Ohio police officers were killed in the line of duty in 2018, and three of them had ties to Northeast Ohio.
Officer Anthony P. Morelli with Westerville Police was a graduate of Massillon High School and Kent State.
Morelli was shot and killed responding to a domestic violence call.
Officer Mathew Mazany with Mentor Police was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.
And Officer Vu Nguyen with Cleveland Police passed away four days after collapsing during a police training exercise.
The FBI found most officers killed in the line of duty were in their mid-30′s and had been in law enforcement for about a decade.
Officers killed in criminal incidents
Last year, 55 law enforcement officers were killed by an assault.
Twenty-three officers died while on an investigation or in a law enforcement role.
Eleven officers died in ambushes and six officers died in pursuits.
The FBI found nearly 50 of the suspects involved had prior arrests, and offenders killed 51 of the 55 police officers with guns.
Officers killed in accidents
Fifty-one law enforcement officers were killed accidentally in 2018, according to the FBI.
Thirty-four officers died in car accidents, nine officers were hit by cars and three officers drowned.
Two officers died in firearm-related accidents.
Thirty of the on-duty officers accidentally killed were alone at the time.
