Stow officer injured after his cruiser was struck by suspected drunk driver

STOW, OH (WOIO) - A Stow police officer is now in recovery after being struck by a suspected drunk driver Monday, May 6.
According to police, the accident took place just before 10:30 p.m. on State Route 8.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say Sgt. Theodore Bell, 47, was assisting construction crews in the left hand lane when his cruiser was hit by a Ford Fusion headed northbound.
Bell was taken to Akron General Hospital for his injuries.
Police say his emergency lights were activated at the time of the crash.
