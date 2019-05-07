This cicada season there is a new app to report your sightings in the name of science

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -In a matter of weeks cicadas will once again burrow up from underground and when they do, a professor at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati is hoping you will help track them with a new app.
Gene Kritsky, Ph.D., Dean of Behavioral and Natural Sciences has studied cicadas throughout his career and is trying to learn more about this summers release of cicadas.
The cicadas coming to the surface this year will not be as numerous as the brood that arrived in Ohio in 2016.
That was brood V, and this summer will be brood VIII.
“Brood VIII is historically known to occur in just few counties in north eastern Ohio including Ashtabula, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Geauga, Guernsey, Hamilton, Harrison, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Trumbull, and Tuscarawas,” Kritsky said.
The Professor worked with Center for IT Engagement (cITe) to create the Cicada Safari app.
Using the app, if you spot a cicada you’re asked to take a pic, and mark it’s location using GPS.
“The mapping effort needs people to submit photos to the Cicada Safari because the photos are verification of what was seen, and the date, longitude and latitude of where the photo was taken gives us a more precise location,” Kritsky said.
“If people in neighboring counties can keep an eye out for cicadas in their areas we might be able to expand the known range. There is still much to learn about these insects.”
Love them, or hate them you could take part in “citizen science” this summer and help further the understanding of these harmless, but sometimes scary looking creatures.
“The emergence and transformation of the immature cicada into an adult is like having a David Attenborough program in your backyard,” Kritsky said.
“On the other hand, some people are afraid of big bugs. My hope is that periodical cicadas and their amazing life cycle can help counter that fear.”
