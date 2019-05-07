Trevor Bauer responds to online harassment and hate messages following loss to Chicago White Sox

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer, who is known to be outspoken on social media, is responding to online threats he received after a loss to the Chicago White Sox.
It was an ugly game from the start. Bauer gave up eight runs in the Indians’ 9-1 loss on Monday.
After the game, he took to social media to share some of the explicit and hateful messages he received.
“Stop online harassment, bullying, and hate speech,” Bauer wrote.
The All-Star pitcher enjoys interacting with his fans and followers on Twitter more than most other athletes do, but Bauer has been accused of online harassment himself. Before the season started, Bauer was involved in a Twitter spat with a female publicly.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.