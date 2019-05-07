Westlake police say scammers now targeting residents by mail

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - Westlake police say several residents have reported receiving threatening letters from scammers demanding payment.
The letters, which were received between May 1 and May 3, were delivered in stamped envelopes by the U.S. Postal Service labeled with individualized names and street addressed, but with no return sender identification.
They state that the sender has proof that the victim was participating in illicit activity online, and that information would be released unless payments are made in Bitcoin or cryptocurrency.
Ironically, the scammer even explained how to avoid being scammed when using cryptocurrency trading sites.
Police say that, at this time, it is not known if any Westlake residents fell victim to the scam.
Any additional residents who receive a scam letter should ignore it, report it to the FBI and police, and throw it away.
