What’s the best food your mother makes? The Taste Buds have ideas on how to treat her on Mother’s Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s time to treat mom and show her how much you care.
Mother’s Day is traditionally the busiest brunch service of the year.
Didn’t make reservations yet, or can’t get in at her favorite restaurant? It’s not too late to make mom feel special. You can cook up an incredible breakfast in bed or brunch for the special mother in your life.
Chef David Kocab, who’ll be cooking for plenty of deserving mothers this Sunday at The Black Pig, is sharing the recipe and method for coddled eggs in tomato sauce, or Shakshouka. The North African dish has been popping up on brunch menus all over town.
On this week’s show, the Taste Buds will walk you through all the steps (and there are only a few) to make this restaurant-quality dish at home.
And we want to give you the opportunity to give a shout out to mom. What’s the best thing she cooks up? What do you love out of her kitchen and wish you could replicate? What’s mom’s secret ingredient?
Share your food memories with us through our Facebook Live broadcast and we’ll read them live during the show.
Catch Taste Buds with me, Chef Matt Mytro of Flour, and Chef Kocab this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can view it through the 19 News app, website or Facebook page. You can also see it on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
