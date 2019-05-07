Your Mother’s Day gift may have been made by a team of artists that transitioned into cookies

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -They’re artists, but their palettes are cookies.
At Luna’s Bakery & Cafe in Cleveland each of the cookies in the display case still have to be individually hand drawn by a staff of artisans.
“I’ve always been interested in making cookies,” cookie decorator Morgan Christy said.
Christy, an artist and sculptor, said working with sculpture and cookies are similar, “except it’s edible,” she said.
The cookie decorators at Luna’s work in what they affectionately called the “dungeon,” a space dedicated to creating the thousands of holiday themed masterpieces that end up being served on someone’s dessert plate.
“I think Mother’s Day is definitely my favorite holiday to do, because I love the pastel and Spring colors,” Christy said.
For Betsy Wilson the transition is natural.
“I’ve always been interested in art,” Wilson said. “It’s easiest to transition from writing or drawing to writing on a cookie.”
Gracie Umana is a photojournalism graduate who has found her place at Luna’s decorating cookies.
“Moms like different things, some like flowers,” Umana said about the Mother’s Day cookies being decorated.
“Tell them you love them,” Umana said. “We have one that says, you’re the best, all moms are the best.”
Luna’s Bakery & Cafe is a Cleveland scratch bakery owned by Bridget Thibeault with two locations. One at 2482 Fairmount Blvd., in Cleveland Heights, and another location at 34105 Chagrin Blvd in Moreland Hills.
