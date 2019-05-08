After 19 News report, Cleveland Water prepares to fix fire hydrant placed directly in middle of sidewalk

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It is a photograph that defies logic. One that has triggered a huge reaction on social media.
How could this happen?
A recently installed fire hydrant placed directly in the middle of a sidewalk; it is impossible to get a stroller or wheelchair past it.
On Monday, 19 News was first to report on the fire hydrant. We wondered what was going to be done about it.
The Cleveland Water Department hasn’t done too much yet, but they have begun prep work in the days since our story aired.
Thousands have shared the picture and story on Facebook pages all over the country.
First, utility markings have been made. Gas is the yellow marking. They’ve got the water, which is the blue markings on the pavement.
The reasons the pavement markings are out is they’re getting ready to do the work, digging into the ground.
In at least some fashion, we’ve begun to make a difference.
We’ll stay on it and let you know exactly what happens
