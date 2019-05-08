Canton middle school students hospitalized after classmate brings in chocolate with unknown substance

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said an investigation is underway after four students were sent to the hospital at Lehman Middle School.
Police said the school resource officer was advised of students becoming ill at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday.
Four students were transported to local hospitals with various symptoms, according to police.
Police believe the students fell ill after eating chocolate containing an unknown substance brought in by another student.
The Canton Police Department Vice Unit is further investigating this incident.
Police have yet to release any other details at this time.
