Canton police: 31-year-old woman tries to jump out of cruiser going over 50 mph

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Canton police said a 31-year-old woman is facing charges after she tried to jump out of a cruiser going more than 50 mph.
Police said Tiffany Perry was arrested for shoplifting from the Marc’s store on Cromer Avenue in Canton on Monday afternoon.
According to police, Perry is homeless and gave officers a fake name to try to conceal her identity.
After she was arrested, Perry tried to open the rear door of the patrol car traveling over 50 mph and escape, police said.
Records show Perry was charged with escape, theft, and failure to disclose one’s personal information.
Perry was arraigned in Canton Municipal Court on Wednesday morning.
Her bond was set at $50,000.
Perry’s next hearing is scheduled for Saturday morning.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.