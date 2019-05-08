Cedar Point and its coveted thrill rides open to the public this weekend in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, Cedar Point will open for the 2019 season. This year, there are all the same rides you know from years past--and some additions you’ll see, particularly when it comes to places to eat.
Two new restaurants are opening for 2019. One, a barbecue-themed eatery called Backbeatque, features smoked brisket and classic sides, where you can eat outdoors and listen to rock music.
The other, an Italian restaurant called Hugo's, is indoors, with pizza, pasta, and sub sandwiches.
Of course, most people go to Cedar Point to enjoy the thrill rides, and that includes last year’s debut ride, Steel Vengeance, which won the “Best New Ride of 2018” in the annual Golden Ticket Awards, the amusement-park version of the Oscar Awards.
The ride is 205 feet tall, with a top speed of 74 miles per hour. It features 4 inversions, and the ride broke 10 world roller coaster records upon its opening last season.
"It's relentless. It never lets up. If you think halfway through, you catch a break for the end of the ride, it's going to keep pushing," said Jason McClure, Vice President and General Manager at Cedar Point.
You can see for yourself on Saturday, May 11, as Cedar Point kicks off its season.
