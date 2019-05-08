Indians’ Jason Kipnis gets roasted by Cleveland police officer after getting pulled over (video)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians’ infielder Jason Kipnis was burned pretty badly by Cleveland Police.
The 32-year-old was pulled over Monday, May 6, after speeding on the freeway and documented the emotional roller coaster on camera.
Kipnis documented the incident. Scroll through his Instagram post below.
Kipnis walked away without a ticket but he didn’t leave without his feelings hurt.
That evening he batted .190 in a lost to the Chicago White Sox 9-1.
Out of five at-bats he finished with two hits and one RBI.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.