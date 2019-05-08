Cleveland police on the hunt for cemetery purse snatchers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for help with identifying the suspects that stole a woman’s purse while she was visiting a relative’s grave.
Police said the victim left her 2013 Toyota Corolla unlocked at the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery on 4700 Broadview Road on April 20.
When she returned to her car, she discovered her purse containing credit cards had been taken, according to police.
Police said the victim’s credit card was used at Speedway and CVS.
Cleveland police shared these photos of the suspects using the credit card:
Anyone that recognizes these suspects should call Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or PH 216-623-5218.
