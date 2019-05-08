Cleveland police investigating after man fatally shot in head at McDonald’s

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide after a shooting at the McDonald’s on 15110 St. Clair turned deadly on Tuesday.
Police said the man died at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
Police said the man and another customer got into an altercation with a security guard at McDonald’s.
During the struggle, the security guard’s gun discharged and fatally shot the man, according to police.
Police said the other person involved was arrested at the scene.
