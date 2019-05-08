Former Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas to join crew at NFL Network

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You can now add expert analyst to the future Hall of Famer’s resume.
Joe Thomas will spend his Thursdays at the desk covering football for NFL Network starting in September.
The former Browns’ offensive tackle will give his insight starting Thursday Sept. 12 as an analyst when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit to the Carolina Panthers.
Thomas is an expert in his own right, after spending 11 years dominating the line in the AFC North.
According to the NFL, Thomas will take part in programming for Super Bowl LIV, the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft, as well as daily programs such as NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.