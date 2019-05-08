Former Cleveland Brown Joe Thomas to join crew at NFL Network

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, right, shakes hands with former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas before being interviewed at the on-field set for Thursday Night Football after an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets , Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | May 8, 2019 at 5:01 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 5:01 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You can now add expert analyst to the future Hall of Famer’s resume.

Joe Thomas will spend his Thursdays at the desk covering football for NFL Network starting in September.

The former Browns’ offensive tackle will give his insight starting Thursday Sept. 12 as an analyst when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit to the Carolina Panthers.

Colleen Wolfe, left to right, Joe Thomas, Reggie Bush, and Michael Irvin perform at the on-field set for Thursday Night Football before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Thomas is an expert in his own right, after spending 11 years dominating the line in the AFC North.

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas (73) against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson (90) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
“I am thrilled to join NFL Network and Thursday Night Football,” Thomas said. “Throughout my playing career, I quickly realized there are few events which can rival the excitement and action of primetime NFL games, and having the chance to be a part of that atmosphere each week is something I greatly look forward to.”
According to the NFL, Thomas will take part in programming for Super Bowl LIV, the NFL Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft, as well as daily programs such as NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay Morning.

