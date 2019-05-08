President Trump tweets GM to sell Lordstown plant to electric truck manufacturer; Ohio Gov. DeWine said don’t celebrate yet

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the CEO of General Motors is planning to sell the recently shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown to a company that manufactures electric trucks.
“Great news for Ohio!,” the president declared Wednesday morning.
President Trump also claimed that Mary Barra, the head of GM, told him that the company will be investing $700 million in Ohio, which would create hundreds of additional jobs.
If President Trump’s claims are true, Workhorse will take over the 6.2 million-square-foot assembly plant that closed in March. Workhorse is an Ohio-based company that manufactures electric trucks, delivery drones, and aircraft.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the president’s claims on Wednesday afternoon. He said it is still too early to celebrate.
A potential deal pends on approval from the United Automobile Workers union.
Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman seemed to confirm the president’s tweets.
He provided a statement after speaking with Barra on the phone, saying that General Motors “would invest an additional $700 million in Ohio at its Toledo, Parma and Moraine plants.”
Approximately 1,400 employees were working at the GM Lordstown facility when the shutdown was initially announced in November 2018.
