President Trump tweets GM to sell Lordstown plant to electric truck manufacturer; Ohio Gov. DeWine said don’t celebrate yet

President Trump tweets GM to sell Lordstown plant to electric truck manufacturer; Ohio Gov. DeWine said don’t celebrate yet
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, left, smile during a one-year anniversary event for her Be Best initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)
By Chris Anderson | May 8, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 2:33 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that the CEO of General Motors is planning to sell the recently shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown to a company that manufactures electric trucks.

President Trump tweets that GM selling Lordstown plant to electric truck manufacturer

“Great news for Ohio!,” the president declared Wednesday morning.

President Trump also claimed that Mary Barra, the head of GM, told him that the company will be investing $700 million in Ohio, which would create hundreds of additional jobs.

If President Trump’s claims are true, Workhorse will take over the 6.2 million-square-foot assembly plant that closed in March. Workhorse is an Ohio-based company that manufactures electric trucks, delivery drones, and aircraft.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the president’s claims on Wednesday afternoon. He said it is still too early to celebrate.

Gov. DeWine on speaks on future of Lordstown

A potential deal pends on approval from the United Automobile Workers union.

Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman seemed to confirm the president’s tweets.

He provided a statement after speaking with Barra on the phone, saying that General Motors “would invest an additional $700 million in Ohio at its Toledo, Parma and Moraine plants.”

“I just spoke with GM CEO Mary Barra who told me GM would invest an additional $700 million in Ohio at its Toledo, Parma and Moraine plants, which would create 450 new jobs. She also told me that GM, subject to the approval of the UAW, is in negotiations to sell the Lordstown plant to the Workhorse Group to make commercial electric trucks. I also spoke with Dave Green, UAW Local 1112 president, about the news. My message to GM all along has been either to bring a new GM vehicle to the plant or to find a partner that will use this world-class facility so people can get back to work. I look forward to hearing more from Workhorse about its plans to bring jobs to Lordstown, and I’m hopeful that this news will benefit the workers there. I want to thank President Trump for his help in finding a positive solution for Lordstown. I will continue to work with GM, the UAW, and other key stakeholders on this matter in the coming weeks and months.”

Approximately 1,400 employees were working at the GM Lordstown facility when the shutdown was initially announced in November 2018.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.