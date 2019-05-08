Lakewood nurse accused of stealing morphine and replacing it with water

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted Michelle Brown for stealing drugs from patients while working at a Lakewood nursing home.
Brown, 43, is accused of removing bottles of morphine and hydromorphone from a medication cart that were prescribed for patients at the Crestmont North Nursing Facility on Detroit Road.
Prosecutors say she removed a portion of opiate liquid and added water to bottles in an attempt to conceal the theft.
“This defendant took advantage of her position as a nurse to illicitly obtain drugs and tried to conceal the evidence. In doing so, she placed innocent patients at risk by tampering with their medication. We will seek an appropriate punishment,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in a prepared statement.
Brown has been indicted on tampering with drugs, illegal processing of drug documents, drug possession and theft.
The investigation was conducted by the Westshore Enforcement Bureau and the Ohio Board of Nursing.
Brown’s arraignment is scheduled for May 17 at 8:30 a.m. at the Justice Center
