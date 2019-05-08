McExtreme Bacon Burger? McDonald’s bringing global menu items to US

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ba Da Ba Ba Ba, you’re going to be loving it, — or so McDonald’s hopes.
The worldwide burger chain is bringing you their take on the taste of international cuisine.
McDonald’s announced Wednesday morning that they will bring four of the items they call their most popular globally to participating restaurants nationwide beginning June 5.
Those items include:
- Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): McDonald’s says it includes vanilla soft serve, caramel swirl and authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.
- Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): Sounds self-explanatory, but they say the burger is a quarter pound of 100 percent fresh beef topped with thick cut Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.
- Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): They say you can order it grilled or crispy with all white meat chicken, topped with tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, slivered onion, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes on freshly toasted artisan roll.
- Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): If this menu item tastes familiar to you, it’s because Americans already experienced the cheesy, bacon-y masterpiece once and now McDonald’s says it’s back for a victory lap. It’s as simple as it sounds: McDonald’s fries, cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood smoked bacon.
Admit it, you’ve definitely wondered what fast food tastes like in other countries.
Here’s hoping the select chains that get to experience the foreign fare have ‘working’ ice cream machines — are you listening, McDonald’s?
Locations have not yet been announced.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.